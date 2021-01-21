BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.53 ($79.45).

ETR BAS opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

