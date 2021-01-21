BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.52.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.