BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.53 ($79.45).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a PE ratio of -31.16.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

