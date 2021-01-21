BASIC (BASIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $1.88 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.