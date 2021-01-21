Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 27,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 101,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

