Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.