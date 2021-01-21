BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $845.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $707.54 and a 200 day moving average of $473.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

