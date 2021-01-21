BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,859. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

