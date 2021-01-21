BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.