BCS Wealth Management Purchases 485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 202,490 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. 422,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.