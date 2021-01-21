BCS Wealth Management Purchases 95 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $828,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.10. 1,252,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,528,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $324.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

