BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 370,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 34,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

