Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,252 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,946 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 9,014,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

