Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.54 Million in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of First Trust Chindia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the third quarter worth $1,144,000.

NYSEARCA:FNI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

First Trust Chindia ETF Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

