Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $680,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

