Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

