Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 467,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.