Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 28109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

BZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $55,987.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 244,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

