Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,416. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

