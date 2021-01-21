Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,750 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $136,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

