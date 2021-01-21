Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

