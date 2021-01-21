Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE MKC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.