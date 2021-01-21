Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.