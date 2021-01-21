Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $246.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

