Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

