Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

