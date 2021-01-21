Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $271,073.01 and $3,454.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 252,718,429 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.