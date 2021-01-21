Beldex Market Cap Hits $74.62 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $74.62 million and approximately $400,580.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

