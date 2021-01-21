Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

