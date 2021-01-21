Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,680 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $386.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

