Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,956 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

