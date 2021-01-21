Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

