Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

