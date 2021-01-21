Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

