BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BBL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 236,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,396. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

