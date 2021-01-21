BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,659,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,089,000 after acquiring an additional 119,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 978,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 2,159,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

