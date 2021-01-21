Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $4.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,641. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

