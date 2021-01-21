BidiPass Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $90,236.99 and approximately $6,217.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00517729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.49 or 0.03808881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BidiPass is https://reddit.com/