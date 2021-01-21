Bill.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,409 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,167% compared to the typical volume of 427 put options.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,634 shares of company stock valued at $36,981,858. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

NYSE:BILL opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.