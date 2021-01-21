BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Up 5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. 813,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 899,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.