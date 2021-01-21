BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 977,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 453,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get BioCardia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.