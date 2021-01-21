Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 2,143,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 612,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

