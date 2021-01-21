Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.28 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

