BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.17. 2,480,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,025,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

