BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells $1,236,750.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

