Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Up 15.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) shot up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.29. 4,031,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,361,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

