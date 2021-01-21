BitcoinV (BTCV) Achieves Market Cap of $6,079.55

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $6,079.55 and $45.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded down 69.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

