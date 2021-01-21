BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Achieves $4.78 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BitMart Token token can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $599,754.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMart Token Token Profile

BitMart Token is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

