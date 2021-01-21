Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $72,285.64 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $72,285.64 and approximately $95.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00422760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.