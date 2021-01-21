BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 2076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 95,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

