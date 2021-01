BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 2076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 95,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.